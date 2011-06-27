Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$1,986
|$2,221
|Clean
|$1,354
|$1,777
|$1,992
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,360
|$1,535
|Rough
|$719
|$943
|$1,079
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$1,965
|$2,190
|Clean
|$1,352
|$1,759
|$1,965
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,346
|$1,514
|Rough
|$718
|$933
|$1,064
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$1,768
|$1,985
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,582
|$1,781
|Average
|$911
|$1,211
|$1,372
|Rough
|$632
|$839
|$964
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,030
|$2,269
|Clean
|$1,386
|$1,817
|$2,036
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,391
|$1,569
|Rough
|$736
|$964
|$1,102
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$1,907
|$2,136
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,707
|$1,916
|Average
|$991
|$1,306
|$1,477
|Rough
|$687
|$905
|$1,038
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$1,776
|$1,997
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,590
|$1,792
|Average
|$911
|$1,216
|$1,381
|Rough
|$632
|$843
|$970