Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,909$2,291$2,498
Clean$1,709$2,052$2,237
Average$1,310$1,573$1,716
Rough$911$1,094$1,195
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,766$2,135$2,334
Clean$1,581$1,912$2,090
Average$1,212$1,466$1,603
Rough$843$1,020$1,116
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,072$2,468$2,681
Clean$1,855$2,211$2,402
Average$1,422$1,695$1,842
Rough$989$1,179$1,282
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,539$1,885$2,072
Clean$1,378$1,688$1,856
Average$1,056$1,294$1,423
Rough$735$900$991
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,895$2,276$2,482
Clean$1,697$2,039$2,223
Average$1,301$1,563$1,705
Rough$904$1,087$1,187
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,509$1,852$2,037
Clean$1,351$1,659$1,824
Average$1,035$1,272$1,399
Rough$720$885$974
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Isuzu Hombre on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Isuzu Hombre with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,688 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Isuzu Hombre. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Isuzu Hombre and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Isuzu Hombre ranges from $735 to $2,072, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Isuzu Hombre is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.