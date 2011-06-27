Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,291
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,709
|$2,052
|$2,237
|Average
|$1,310
|$1,573
|$1,716
|Rough
|$911
|$1,094
|$1,195
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,135
|$2,334
|Clean
|$1,581
|$1,912
|$2,090
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,466
|$1,603
|Rough
|$843
|$1,020
|$1,116
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,072
|$2,468
|$2,681
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,211
|$2,402
|Average
|$1,422
|$1,695
|$1,842
|Rough
|$989
|$1,179
|$1,282
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$1,885
|$2,072
|Clean
|$1,378
|$1,688
|$1,856
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,294
|$1,423
|Rough
|$735
|$900
|$991
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,895
|$2,276
|$2,482
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,039
|$2,223
|Average
|$1,301
|$1,563
|$1,705
|Rough
|$904
|$1,087
|$1,187
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Hombre S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$1,852
|$2,037
|Clean
|$1,351
|$1,659
|$1,824
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,272
|$1,399
|Rough
|$720
|$885
|$974