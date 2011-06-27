Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,370
|$32,171
|$35,609
|Clean
|$28,795
|$31,545
|$34,916
|Average
|$27,646
|$30,292
|$33,528
|Rough
|$26,498
|$29,040
|$32,141
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,387
|$30,252
|$32,545
|Clean
|$27,832
|$29,663
|$31,911
|Average
|$26,721
|$28,485
|$30,643
|Rough
|$25,611
|$27,307
|$29,375
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,678
|$41,513
|$44,995
|Clean
|$37,922
|$40,705
|$44,118
|Average
|$36,409
|$39,088
|$42,366
|Rough
|$34,896
|$37,472
|$40,613
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,135
|$32,414
|$35,212
|Clean
|$29,546
|$31,783
|$34,526
|Average
|$28,367
|$30,520
|$33,154
|Rough
|$27,188
|$29,258
|$31,783
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,689
|$35,667
|$39,320
|Clean
|$32,050
|$34,973
|$38,554
|Average
|$30,771
|$33,584
|$37,022
|Rough
|$29,493
|$32,195
|$35,491
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,075
|$40,170
|$43,970
|Clean
|$36,350
|$39,388
|$43,113
|Average
|$34,900
|$37,824
|$41,400
|Rough
|$33,449
|$36,260
|$39,687
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,994
|$34,816
|$38,281
|Clean
|$31,368
|$34,139
|$37,535
|Average
|$30,117
|$32,783
|$36,044
|Rough
|$28,865
|$31,427
|$34,553
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,216
|$43,074
|$46,584
|Clean
|$39,429
|$42,236
|$45,677
|Average
|$37,856
|$40,558
|$43,862
|Rough
|$36,283
|$38,881
|$42,048