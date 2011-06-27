  1. Home
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,370$32,171$35,609
Clean$28,795$31,545$34,916
Average$27,646$30,292$33,528
Rough$26,498$29,040$32,141
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,387$30,252$32,545
Clean$27,832$29,663$31,911
Average$26,721$28,485$30,643
Rough$25,611$27,307$29,375
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,678$41,513$44,995
Clean$37,922$40,705$44,118
Average$36,409$39,088$42,366
Rough$34,896$37,472$40,613
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,135$32,414$35,212
Clean$29,546$31,783$34,526
Average$28,367$30,520$33,154
Rough$27,188$29,258$31,783
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,689$35,667$39,320
Clean$32,050$34,973$38,554
Average$30,771$33,584$37,022
Rough$29,493$32,195$35,491
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,075$40,170$43,970
Clean$36,350$39,388$43,113
Average$34,900$37,824$41,400
Rough$33,449$36,260$39,687
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,994$34,816$38,281
Clean$31,368$34,139$37,535
Average$30,117$32,783$36,044
Rough$28,865$31,427$34,553
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,216$43,074$46,584
Clean$39,429$42,236$45,677
Average$37,856$40,558$43,862
Rough$36,283$38,881$42,048
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 INFINITI Q70 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,545 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q70 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,545 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 INFINITI Q70, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,545 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 INFINITI Q70. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 INFINITI Q70 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 INFINITI Q70 ranges from $26,498 to $35,609, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 INFINITI Q70 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.