Estimated values
2006 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,674
|$3,134
|$3,379
|Clean
|$2,469
|$2,891
|$3,116
|Average
|$2,060
|$2,404
|$2,590
|Rough
|$1,650
|$1,918
|$2,064
Estimated values
2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,119
|$3,542
|$3,769
|Clean
|$2,880
|$3,267
|$3,475
|Average
|$2,402
|$2,718
|$2,889
|Rough
|$1,925
|$2,168
|$2,302
Estimated values
2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,930
|$3,346
|$3,569
|Clean
|$2,705
|$3,087
|$3,291
|Average
|$2,257
|$2,567
|$2,736
|Rough
|$1,808
|$2,048
|$2,180
Estimated values
2006 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,562
|$3,014
|$3,256
|Clean
|$2,366
|$2,780
|$3,003
|Average
|$1,973
|$2,313
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,581
|$1,845
|$1,989