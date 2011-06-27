Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Trooper XS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$959
|$1,508
|$1,783
|Clean
|$859
|$1,352
|$1,603
|Average
|$660
|$1,039
|$1,244
|Rough
|$461
|$726
|$885
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$909
|$1,453
|$1,726
|Clean
|$815
|$1,302
|$1,552
|Average
|$626
|$1,001
|$1,204
|Rough
|$437
|$699
|$856
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,616
|$1,905
|Clean
|$929
|$1,449
|$1,713
|Average
|$713
|$1,113
|$1,329
|Rough
|$498
|$778
|$945