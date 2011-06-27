Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$1,464
|$1,694
|Clean
|$889
|$1,305
|$1,515
|Average
|$671
|$986
|$1,156
|Rough
|$453
|$667
|$797
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$984
|$1,446
|$1,674
|Clean
|$877
|$1,289
|$1,497
|Average
|$662
|$974
|$1,142
|Rough
|$447
|$659
|$788
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,327
|$1,530
|Clean
|$816
|$1,183
|$1,368
|Average
|$616
|$894
|$1,044
|Rough
|$416
|$605
|$720