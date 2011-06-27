Estimated values
2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$3,223
|$3,845
|Clean
|$1,860
|$2,851
|$3,397
|Average
|$1,368
|$2,105
|$2,502
|Rough
|$877
|$1,359
|$1,606
2003 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,346
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,075
|$2,476
|Average
|$993
|$1,532
|$1,824
|Rough
|$636
|$989
|$1,171