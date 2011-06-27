Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,650
|$17,736
|$19,873
|Clean
|$15,190
|$17,209
|$19,261
|Average
|$14,272
|$16,154
|$18,037
|Rough
|$13,354
|$15,100
|$16,813
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,208
|$18,350
|$20,542
|Clean
|$15,732
|$17,804
|$19,910
|Average
|$14,782
|$16,713
|$18,645
|Rough
|$13,831
|$15,622
|$17,379