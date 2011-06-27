Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,439
|$2,582
|$3,198
|Clean
|$1,288
|$2,310
|$2,861
|Average
|$984
|$1,766
|$2,187
|Rough
|$681
|$1,222
|$1,513
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$2,200
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,968
|$2,422
|Average
|$860
|$1,505
|$1,852
|Rough
|$595
|$1,041
|$1,281
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,245
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,009
|$2,323
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,536
|$1,776
|Rough
|$754
|$1,063
|$1,229
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,978
|$2,438
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,770
|$2,181
|Average
|$770
|$1,353
|$1,667
|Rough
|$533
|$936
|$1,154