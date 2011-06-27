Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,305
|$8,568
|$10,045
|Clean
|$7,133
|$8,370
|$9,799
|Average
|$6,789
|$7,972
|$9,308
|Rough
|$6,445
|$7,574
|$8,816
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,355
|$9,589
|$11,036
|Clean
|$8,158
|$9,366
|$10,766
|Average
|$7,764
|$8,921
|$10,226
|Rough
|$7,370
|$8,476
|$9,686
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,287
|$11,074
|$13,155
|Clean
|$9,069
|$10,817
|$12,833
|Average
|$8,631
|$10,303
|$12,190
|Rough
|$8,193
|$9,789
|$11,546
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,745
|$9,212
|$10,921
|Clean
|$7,563
|$8,998
|$10,654
|Average
|$7,198
|$8,570
|$10,120
|Rough
|$6,833
|$8,143
|$9,586
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,617
|$10,222
|$12,094
|Clean
|$8,414
|$9,985
|$11,798
|Average
|$8,008
|$9,511
|$11,206
|Rough
|$7,602
|$9,036
|$10,615
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,827
|$9,060
|$10,504
|Clean
|$7,643
|$8,850
|$10,247
|Average
|$7,274
|$8,429
|$9,733
|Rough
|$6,905
|$8,009
|$9,219
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,893
|$11,310
|$12,975
|Clean
|$9,660
|$11,047
|$12,657
|Average
|$9,194
|$10,522
|$12,023
|Rough
|$8,727
|$9,998
|$11,388
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,824
|$10,379
|$12,196
|Clean
|$8,616
|$10,138
|$11,898
|Average
|$8,201
|$9,657
|$11,301
|Rough
|$7,785
|$9,175
|$10,704