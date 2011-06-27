Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark Consumer Reviews

Two Sparks in Two Months Dev , 02/06/2018 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Previously bought a marshmallow white Spark LS back around the end of November, but got t-boned and totaled around December. It's amazing how well that car held up. Our vehicle went airborne, rolled 5 times, and landed in a ditch and I walked away with little injuries. The side curtain airbags and OnStar kicked on immediately. This vehicle is extremely safe in an accident, so much so I bought another recently again to replace my last. This time in sorbet pink, because I love out-of-the-ordinary cars. Also hopefully this time they'll see me with that bright a color, lol. Upgraded up to an LT1 trim, too, and I think it's worth it if you don't mind spending a little more. The rims are alright but the little inserts you can order really make them pop. Also comes with keyless entry (no remote start though, sadly) which is a must for my delivery job when I'm holding large packages. The LS trim is really the best deal you can get, though. They go on sale every other month for around $10,900 which is a steal for a brand new car with a good warranty and build quality. The interior is the same throughout all trims it seems like but it's pretty simple and quality-built. It doesn't feel like the dash will start peeling and cracking in 3 years, or the electrics burning out at the same time. Only thing I'm worried about is the CVT reliability, but honestly they'll last with the scheduled transmission fluid changes every 45k miles. Certified Pre-Owned Sparks from Chevrolet dealers come with 100k mile warranty for everything, which is great. Only other car I can think of that gets close in this price range of new cars is the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it feels much more cheaply put together in terms of quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Neat Little Car Michael H. , 06/19/2018 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car to replace a 2004 Mini Cooper S that I totaled. I needed a car that I could easily put a multi-needle embroidery machine in the back, which I could in the Mini. So far it has been great. Meets my needs well. Ride gets a bit lively when the road gets really rough, but I can fly through severe rain when others have their hazards on. I have yet to drive it in a Southern Ohio winter, but I think it will be ok in the snow. I researched a lot of other cars and found this to be the best value. The gas mileage is really great. Controls are easy to use and well located. Not as much interior storage as I was used to with my 2008 Mazda3, but that is to be expected. Report Abuse

More isn't always better Terry , 09/20/2018 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful We are a retired couple. At this stage in life, our kids expect us to go all out. They think we should treat ourselves to the finest, most luxurious, and exotic things life has to offer. Did we ever fool them! Six months ago we bought a Spark LS base model. That's right, not a single option. We got it off the dealer's lot for a little over $10k. Do we miss all the electronic convenience features? Not a bit. It's not that hard to roll up a window or adjust a seat manually. It's an incredibly easy car to operate. We have taken several day trips in it and find it comfortable. It rides nicely. It's quiet. It's very nimble, easy to park, solid through the corners, and generally fun to drive. The gas mileage was a pleasant surprise. Our worst is 42.1mpg and our best is 48.3mpg. We often stay on the state highways and find the little car gets great mileage at 55mph. Storage space is adequate for our needs. Legroom is adequate for my over six foot body. In short, it does everything we need without a lot of unnecessary frills. We are extremely happy we took the simple road with this little car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ole sparky Jr , 09/26/2019 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been hands down a great car get 40 plus mpg drives amazing kinda plain Jane but a great car Report Abuse