Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews

Fun Car George , 10/17/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful LT with RS package is great. It's fun to drive, has good acceleration, handles well - very responsive. It's surprisingly quiet and comfortable, even on bumpy roads. Fuel economy is not great - 17mpg around town, 24mpg on non highway trips, 32mgp on highway trips averaging about 70mph. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

Missy my sonic Michele , 12/13/2018 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had Missy since April 2018 a comfortable ride the doors open wide which is good for me since I've had knee surgery gets into small parking place mileage is good have taken several trips and I like the steering wheel all in all I enjoy Missy Safety Technology Performance Interior

Buy a new Chevy P. S. Fechuch , 06/19/2018 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 9 people found this review helpful Yet another success at Chevy! Sonic and Spark and on and on... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value