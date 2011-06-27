Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews
Fun Car
LT with RS package is great. It's fun to drive, has good acceleration, handles well - very responsive. It's surprisingly quiet and comfortable, even on bumpy roads. Fuel economy is not great - 17mpg around town, 24mpg on non highway trips, 32mgp on highway trips averaging about 70mph.
Missy my sonic
Had Missy since April 2018 a comfortable ride the doors open wide which is good for me since I've had knee surgery gets into small parking place mileage is good have taken several trips and I like the steering wheel all in all I enjoy Missy
Buy a new Chevy
Yet another success at Chevy! Sonic and Spark and on and on...
Sharp little car!
Gas mileage was considerable less than what was expected. Poor in comparison to similar models, of other manufacturers. Nice sized trunk. Great vehicle for 2 or that college student. Not any room in the back if large adults are in the front.
