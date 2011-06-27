  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews

Fun Car

George, 10/17/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
LT with RS package is great. It's fun to drive, has good acceleration, handles well - very responsive. It's surprisingly quiet and comfortable, even on bumpy roads. Fuel economy is not great - 17mpg around town, 24mpg on non highway trips, 32mgp on highway trips averaging about 70mph.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Missy my sonic

Michele, 12/13/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Had Missy since April 2018 a comfortable ride the doors open wide which is good for me since I've had knee surgery gets into small parking place mileage is good have taken several trips and I like the steering wheel all in all I enjoy Missy

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Buy a new Chevy

P. S. Fechuch, 06/19/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Yet another success at Chevy! Sonic and Spark and on and on...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sharp little car!

Bert, 04/17/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
Gas mileage was considerable less than what was expected. Poor in comparison to similar models, of other manufacturers. Nice sized trunk. Great vehicle for 2 or that college student. Not any room in the back if large adults are in the front.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
