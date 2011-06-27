  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Silverado 3500
5(78%)4(11%)3(0%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Piece of Crap

chevy guy, 09/23/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had this pickup of about a month then it broke down. I had to have it towed and repaired. Found out that the engine was messed up. That's the last time that I buy a chevy!

A whole lotta truck

lopinl, 12/24/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you looking for a truck that pulls, tows,or just hauling the family this truck is it.My diesel 4x4 extended cab is sweet pulls anything I have asked of it.Tows like there is nothing behind it. The purr of the diesel lets me know I am sitting on nothing but power. This is my 2nd 1 ton chevy won't buy any thing else but.

No bad--but not perfect

Chris, 01/27/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle for commercial use and it has been pretty good. Problem areas have been the fuel injectors (replaced under warranty), and faulty gauges. After almost 3 years of ownership, the truck still looks good and drives very carlike. I chose a Duramax for it's smoothness over the Ford and Dodge diesels. My truck has the 12,000 GVW package and I have not been able to bottom out the suspension, in spite of my best efforts!

Awesome

racer_1, 10/31/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Damn nice truck....best on the road

Reliable

dickies320, 10/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck is reliable and can pull anything. A great buy and a good truck to drive.

