2020 Mazda CX-5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,087$26,146$28,681
Clean$23,768$25,799$28,295
Average$23,130$25,106$27,523
Rough$22,491$24,412$26,751
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,787$24,736$27,133
Clean$22,485$24,407$26,768
Average$21,881$23,751$26,038
Rough$21,278$23,095$25,308
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,305$27,468$30,131
Clean$24,969$27,104$29,726
Average$24,299$26,375$28,915
Rough$23,628$25,646$28,104
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,235$22,688$25,701
Clean$19,967$22,387$25,355
Average$19,431$21,785$24,663
Rough$18,895$21,183$23,971
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,633$28,911$31,713
Clean$26,280$28,527$31,286
Average$25,574$27,760$30,433
Rough$24,869$26,993$29,579
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,641$24,578$26,960
Clean$22,341$24,252$26,597
Average$21,741$23,599$25,871
Rough$21,141$22,947$25,146
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,329$31,839$34,925
Clean$28,941$31,416$34,455
Average$28,164$30,572$33,515
Rough$27,386$29,727$32,575
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,998$33,650$36,911
Clean$30,587$33,203$36,415
Average$29,766$32,311$35,421
Rough$28,944$31,418$34,428
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mazda CX-5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,768 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,799 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda CX-5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,768 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,799 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Mazda CX-5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,768 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,799 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mazda CX-5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mazda CX-5 ranges from $22,491 to $28,681, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mazda CX-5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.