Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,087
|$26,146
|$28,681
|Clean
|$23,768
|$25,799
|$28,295
|Average
|$23,130
|$25,106
|$27,523
|Rough
|$22,491
|$24,412
|$26,751
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,787
|$24,736
|$27,133
|Clean
|$22,485
|$24,407
|$26,768
|Average
|$21,881
|$23,751
|$26,038
|Rough
|$21,278
|$23,095
|$25,308
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,305
|$27,468
|$30,131
|Clean
|$24,969
|$27,104
|$29,726
|Average
|$24,299
|$26,375
|$28,915
|Rough
|$23,628
|$25,646
|$28,104
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,235
|$22,688
|$25,701
|Clean
|$19,967
|$22,387
|$25,355
|Average
|$19,431
|$21,785
|$24,663
|Rough
|$18,895
|$21,183
|$23,971
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,633
|$28,911
|$31,713
|Clean
|$26,280
|$28,527
|$31,286
|Average
|$25,574
|$27,760
|$30,433
|Rough
|$24,869
|$26,993
|$29,579
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,641
|$24,578
|$26,960
|Clean
|$22,341
|$24,252
|$26,597
|Average
|$21,741
|$23,599
|$25,871
|Rough
|$21,141
|$22,947
|$25,146
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,329
|$31,839
|$34,925
|Clean
|$28,941
|$31,416
|$34,455
|Average
|$28,164
|$30,572
|$33,515
|Rough
|$27,386
|$29,727
|$32,575
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,998
|$33,650
|$36,911
|Clean
|$30,587
|$33,203
|$36,415
|Average
|$29,766
|$32,311
|$35,421
|Rough
|$28,944
|$31,418
|$34,428