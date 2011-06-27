Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKC 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,783
|$13,816
|$15,823
|Clean
|$11,404
|$13,364
|$15,283
|Average
|$10,645
|$12,459
|$14,202
|Rough
|$9,886
|$11,554
|$13,122
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,853
|$19,357
|$21,838
|Clean
|$16,310
|$18,724
|$21,092
|Average
|$15,225
|$17,456
|$19,601
|Rough
|$14,140
|$16,188
|$18,109
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,668
|$14,787
|$16,879
|Clean
|$12,260
|$14,303
|$16,303
|Average
|$11,444
|$13,334
|$15,150
|Rough
|$10,629
|$12,366
|$13,997
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,770
|$20,344
|$22,894
|Clean
|$17,198
|$19,678
|$22,112
|Average
|$16,054
|$18,346
|$20,548
|Rough
|$14,910
|$17,014
|$18,985