Estimated values
1993 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$648
|$1,468
|$1,915
|Clean
|$577
|$1,311
|$1,711
|Average
|$435
|$997
|$1,301
|Rough
|$293
|$683
|$892
Estimated values
1993 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,304
|$1,706
|Clean
|$505
|$1,165
|$1,524
|Average
|$381
|$886
|$1,159
|Rough
|$257
|$607
|$794
Estimated values
1993 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$661
|$1,388
|$1,783
|Clean
|$588
|$1,239
|$1,592
|Average
|$444
|$942
|$1,211
|Rough
|$299
|$646
|$830