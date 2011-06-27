  1. Home
2018 Kia Rio Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,146$10,008$12,169
Clean$7,954$9,776$11,871
Average$7,570$9,311$11,276
Rough$7,187$8,847$10,680
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,571$9,285$11,275
Clean$7,392$9,069$10,999
Average$7,035$8,638$10,448
Rough$6,679$8,208$9,896
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,006$12,105$14,547
Clean$9,770$11,825$14,191
Average$9,299$11,263$13,479
Rough$8,827$10,701$12,768
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,411$10,214$12,311
Clean$8,213$9,977$12,010
Average$7,816$9,503$11,407
Rough$7,420$9,029$10,805
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,738$9,373$11,275
Clean$7,556$9,156$10,999
Average$7,191$8,721$10,448
Rough$6,826$8,286$9,896
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,723$11,716$14,033
Clean$9,494$11,444$13,690
Average$9,036$10,900$13,003
Rough$8,578$10,357$12,317
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,532$9,356$11,470
Clean$7,355$9,139$11,189
Average$7,000$8,705$10,628
Rough$6,645$8,271$10,067
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,572$10,564$12,874
Clean$8,370$10,319$12,559
Average$7,966$9,828$11,929
Rough$7,562$9,338$11,300
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Kia Rio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,069 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Rio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,069 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Kia Rio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,069 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Kia Rio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Kia Rio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Kia Rio ranges from $6,679 to $11,275, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Kia Rio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.