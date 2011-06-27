Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,146
|$10,008
|$12,169
|Clean
|$7,954
|$9,776
|$11,871
|Average
|$7,570
|$9,311
|$11,276
|Rough
|$7,187
|$8,847
|$10,680
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,571
|$9,285
|$11,275
|Clean
|$7,392
|$9,069
|$10,999
|Average
|$7,035
|$8,638
|$10,448
|Rough
|$6,679
|$8,208
|$9,896
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,006
|$12,105
|$14,547
|Clean
|$9,770
|$11,825
|$14,191
|Average
|$9,299
|$11,263
|$13,479
|Rough
|$8,827
|$10,701
|$12,768
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,411
|$10,214
|$12,311
|Clean
|$8,213
|$9,977
|$12,010
|Average
|$7,816
|$9,503
|$11,407
|Rough
|$7,420
|$9,029
|$10,805
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,738
|$9,373
|$11,275
|Clean
|$7,556
|$9,156
|$10,999
|Average
|$7,191
|$8,721
|$10,448
|Rough
|$6,826
|$8,286
|$9,896
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,723
|$11,716
|$14,033
|Clean
|$9,494
|$11,444
|$13,690
|Average
|$9,036
|$10,900
|$13,003
|Rough
|$8,578
|$10,357
|$12,317
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,532
|$9,356
|$11,470
|Clean
|$7,355
|$9,139
|$11,189
|Average
|$7,000
|$8,705
|$10,628
|Rough
|$6,645
|$8,271
|$10,067
Estimated values
2018 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,572
|$10,564
|$12,874
|Clean
|$8,370
|$10,319
|$12,559
|Average
|$7,966
|$9,828
|$11,929
|Rough
|$7,562
|$9,338
|$11,300