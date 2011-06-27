Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Sunbird LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,411
|$1,834
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,622
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$253
|$591
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Sunbird LE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,414
|$1,834
|Clean
|$557
|$1,250
|$1,622
|Average
|$408
|$921
|$1,199
|Rough
|$258
|$593
|$776
