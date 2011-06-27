Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,646
|$11,946
|$13,861
|Clean
|$9,251
|$11,445
|$13,263
|Average
|$8,461
|$10,443
|$12,067
|Rough
|$7,671
|$9,441
|$10,870
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,384
|$9,339
|$10,965
|Clean
|$7,082
|$8,947
|$10,492
|Average
|$6,477
|$8,164
|$9,546
|Rough
|$5,873
|$7,380
|$8,599
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,486
|$10,583
|$12,326
|Clean
|$8,139
|$10,139
|$11,794
|Average
|$7,444
|$9,251
|$10,730
|Rough
|$6,749
|$8,364
|$9,666
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,254
|$11,552
|$13,462
|Clean
|$8,875
|$11,068
|$12,882
|Average
|$8,117
|$10,099
|$11,720
|Rough
|$7,360
|$9,129
|$10,558
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,947
|$9,907
|$11,538
|Clean
|$7,621
|$9,492
|$11,040
|Average
|$6,971
|$8,660
|$10,045
|Rough
|$6,320
|$7,829
|$9,049
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,022
|$10,035
|$11,708
|Clean
|$7,694
|$9,614
|$11,203
|Average
|$7,037
|$8,773
|$10,193
|Rough
|$6,380
|$7,931
|$9,182
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,705
|$11,988
|$13,886
|Clean
|$9,308
|$11,485
|$13,287
|Average
|$8,513
|$10,479
|$12,088
|Rough
|$7,719
|$9,474
|$10,890
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,688
|$12,178
|$14,249
|Clean
|$9,291
|$11,668
|$13,635
|Average
|$8,498
|$10,646
|$12,405
|Rough
|$7,705
|$9,624
|$11,175