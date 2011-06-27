  1. Home
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,972$2,849$3,345
Clean$1,756$2,541$2,980
Average$1,323$1,925$2,249
Rough$890$1,309$1,519
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,439$3,789$4,549
Clean$2,171$3,380$4,052
Average$1,636$2,560$3,059
Rough$1,100$1,741$2,065
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,750$2,438$2,831
Clean$1,558$2,175$2,522
Average$1,173$1,647$1,903
Rough$789$1,120$1,285
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,682$2,290$2,637
Clean$1,497$2,043$2,349
Average$1,128$1,547$1,773
Rough$759$1,052$1,197
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,658$2,311$2,684
Clean$1,476$2,061$2,391
Average$1,112$1,562$1,805
Rough$748$1,062$1,219
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,600$2,191$2,528
Clean$1,424$1,954$2,252
Average$1,073$1,480$1,700
Rough$722$1,007$1,148
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,942$2,570$2,929
Clean$1,729$2,292$2,609
Average$1,303$1,736$1,969
Rough$876$1,180$1,330
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,041$2,702$3,081
Clean$1,817$2,410$2,744
Average$1,369$1,826$2,071
Rough$921$1,241$1,399
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,558 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,175 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Eclipse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,558 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,175 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,558 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,175 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse ranges from $789 to $2,831, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.