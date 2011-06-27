Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$2,849
|$3,345
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,541
|$2,980
|Average
|$1,323
|$1,925
|$2,249
|Rough
|$890
|$1,309
|$1,519
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,439
|$3,789
|$4,549
|Clean
|$2,171
|$3,380
|$4,052
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,560
|$3,059
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,741
|$2,065
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,750
|$2,438
|$2,831
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,175
|$2,522
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,647
|$1,903
|Rough
|$789
|$1,120
|$1,285
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,290
|$2,637
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,043
|$2,349
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,547
|$1,773
|Rough
|$759
|$1,052
|$1,197
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,311
|$2,684
|Clean
|$1,476
|$2,061
|$2,391
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,562
|$1,805
|Rough
|$748
|$1,062
|$1,219
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,191
|$2,528
|Clean
|$1,424
|$1,954
|$2,252
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,480
|$1,700
|Rough
|$722
|$1,007
|$1,148
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$2,570
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,729
|$2,292
|$2,609
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,736
|$1,969
|Rough
|$876
|$1,180
|$1,330
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,041
|$2,702
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,410
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,369
|$1,826
|$2,071
|Rough
|$921
|$1,241
|$1,399