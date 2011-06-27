Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,194
|$9,816
|$12,023
|Clean
|$6,937
|$9,454
|$11,555
|Average
|$6,424
|$8,729
|$10,617
|Rough
|$5,910
|$8,005
|$9,680
Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,611
|$8,789
|$10,626
|Clean
|$6,375
|$8,465
|$10,212
|Average
|$5,903
|$7,816
|$9,383
|Rough
|$5,431
|$7,168
|$8,555
Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,203
|$8,288
|$10,044
|Clean
|$5,982
|$7,982
|$9,653
|Average
|$5,539
|$7,371
|$8,870
|Rough
|$5,096
|$6,759
|$8,087
Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,813
|$10,660
|$13,058
|Clean
|$7,535
|$10,267
|$12,549
|Average
|$6,977
|$9,481
|$11,531
|Rough
|$6,419
|$8,694
|$10,513
Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,422
|$10,126
|$12,404
|Clean
|$7,157
|$9,753
|$11,920
|Average
|$6,627
|$9,006
|$10,953
|Rough
|$6,098
|$8,259
|$9,986
Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,676
|$9,109
|$11,157
|Clean
|$6,438
|$8,773
|$10,723
|Average
|$5,961
|$8,101
|$9,853
|Rough
|$5,485
|$7,429
|$8,983
Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,802
|$9,281
|$11,369
|Clean
|$6,560
|$8,939
|$10,925
|Average
|$6,074
|$8,254
|$10,039
|Rough
|$5,589
|$7,569
|$9,153