Estimated values
2013 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,979
|$5,741
|$7,291
|Clean
|$3,750
|$5,414
|$6,849
|Average
|$3,291
|$4,760
|$5,963
|Rough
|$2,833
|$4,107
|$5,078
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,724
|$5,201
|$6,508
|Clean
|$3,510
|$4,905
|$6,113
|Average
|$3,081
|$4,313
|$5,323
|Rough
|$2,651
|$3,721
|$4,532
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,520
|$5,368
|$6,985
|Clean
|$3,317
|$5,062
|$6,561
|Average
|$2,911
|$4,451
|$5,713
|Rough
|$2,506
|$3,840
|$4,865
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,931
|$5,605
|$7,080
|Clean
|$3,704
|$5,286
|$6,650
|Average
|$3,251
|$4,648
|$5,791
|Rough
|$2,798
|$4,009
|$4,931