Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V for Sale Near Me
48 listings
- 22,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$6,470 Below Market
- 40,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,977
- 31,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,498
- 7,477 miles
$41,895$3,394 Below Market
- 18,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,645
- 22,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,903$1,545 Below Market
- 34,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,988$1,632 Below Market
- 30,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,490$418 Below Market
- 38,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,111$1,359 Below Market
- 31,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,990$1,861 Below Market
- 47,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,988$2,076 Below Market
- 37,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$40,202
- 39,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$40,229
- 40,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,000$319 Below Market
- 22,760 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,244$870 Below Market
- 38,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,977
- 22,915 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$42,777
- 41,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,998
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS-V
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ATS-V
Overall Consumer Rating410 Reviews
Tucker Maclain,03/24/2016
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car can't be compared to a Camry or Accord, but rather a BMW M4 or Mercedes AMG C63 S. When compared to those cars, they're all pretty even. The Caddie has the nicest powerband with the twin-turbo. The 8 speed automatic (GM 8L90) is borrowed from the 650hp Corvette Z-06, so in the application it's pretty bullet-proof and understressed. It shifts every bit as quickly as Porsche's PDK. It's a wonderful driver. You really can't describe it, but rather you have to drive it to understand. It feels as though it is on rails. The interior quality is very high. The Cadillac CUE has been updated and I don't mind it a bit. It is a little slower to adjust fan speed or temp. People have complained on the BMW fanboy site "Bimmerpost" that the instument panel looks out dated. I think it's fine. It has a totally cool, configurable HUD like an F-16 fighter that really makes the instrument panel unnecessary. All 3 of these top-notch sports sedans have their own personalities and whichever you pick will get you a winner. What I liked about the Caddie was that performance-wise or, really any measure, it is the equal of Europe's best. The Caddie gives up NOTHING in performance, comfort, of technology. Numerous outings from Willow Springs to the Nurburgring have shown it at least equal to BMW and Mercedes best. The Caddie has touring/sport/ track modes that adjust damping/shiting and other parameters that make it excel as a daily driver. The back seat is pretty cramped--seriously. Not for adults. I didn't buy it for the back seat though. All that should go into my back seat is a piece of soft luggage. The Caddie is 10s of thousands of dollars less than the other two and is arguable better. And finally, you can feel good about driving an American car. I NEVER thought I would own a GM car. It's a new company though. the 2016 ATS-V, Camaro, CTS-V, and Corvette Z-06 are all world class cars at bargain prices. No longer is driving one a compromise. They are among the best. I am more impressed with this car every time I drive it. That engine and and automatic transmission are absolutely stunning. The chassis is very stiff. The feature list is high. It's an amazing vehicle. Other cars I considered were the CTS-V, the Corvette Z-06 (way too cramped for me), the Jaguar F-Type R, and the Porsche 911. I'm very happy with my choice.
