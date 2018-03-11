Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V for Sale Near Me

48 listings
ATS-V Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 48 listings
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Silver
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    22,944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    $6,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    40,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,977

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Red
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    31,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,498

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    7,477 miles
    Good Deal

    $41,895

    $3,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    18,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $42,645

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    22,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $41,903

    $1,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    34,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,988

    $1,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    30,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $42,490

    $418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    38,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,111

    $1,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    31,532 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,990

    $1,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    47,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $34,988

    $2,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    37,548 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $40,202

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    39,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,229

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    40,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $42,000

    $319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    22,760 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,244

    $870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    38,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,977

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    22,915 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,777

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    41,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 48 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS-V

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ATS-V
Overall Consumer Rating
410 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Caddie makes a World-class sport sedan!
Tucker Maclain,03/24/2016
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car can't be compared to a Camry or Accord, but rather a BMW M4 or Mercedes AMG C63 S. When compared to those cars, they're all pretty even. The Caddie has the nicest powerband with the twin-turbo. The 8 speed automatic (GM 8L90) is borrowed from the 650hp Corvette Z-06, so in the application it's pretty bullet-proof and understressed. It shifts every bit as quickly as Porsche's PDK. It's a wonderful driver. You really can't describe it, but rather you have to drive it to understand. It feels as though it is on rails. The interior quality is very high. The Cadillac CUE has been updated and I don't mind it a bit. It is a little slower to adjust fan speed or temp. People have complained on the BMW fanboy site "Bimmerpost" that the instument panel looks out dated. I think it's fine. It has a totally cool, configurable HUD like an F-16 fighter that really makes the instrument panel unnecessary. All 3 of these top-notch sports sedans have their own personalities and whichever you pick will get you a winner. What I liked about the Caddie was that performance-wise or, really any measure, it is the equal of Europe's best. The Caddie gives up NOTHING in performance, comfort, of technology. Numerous outings from Willow Springs to the Nurburgring have shown it at least equal to BMW and Mercedes best. The Caddie has touring/sport/ track modes that adjust damping/shiting and other parameters that make it excel as a daily driver. The back seat is pretty cramped--seriously. Not for adults. I didn't buy it for the back seat though. All that should go into my back seat is a piece of soft luggage. The Caddie is 10s of thousands of dollars less than the other two and is arguable better. And finally, you can feel good about driving an American car. I NEVER thought I would own a GM car. It's a new company though. the 2016 ATS-V, Camaro, CTS-V, and Corvette Z-06 are all world class cars at bargain prices. No longer is driving one a compromise. They are among the best. I am more impressed with this car every time I drive it. That engine and and automatic transmission are absolutely stunning. The chassis is very stiff. The feature list is high. It's an amazing vehicle. Other cars I considered were the CTS-V, the Corvette Z-06 (way too cramped for me), the Jaguar F-Type R, and the Porsche 911. I'm very happy with my choice.
Report abuse
