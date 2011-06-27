Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,346
|$1,756
|Clean
|$520
|$1,187
|$1,548
|Average
|$378
|$869
|$1,133
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718
