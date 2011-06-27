Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,442
|$4,698
|$5,450
|Clean
|$3,159
|$4,324
|$5,018
|Average
|$2,592
|$3,574
|$4,152
|Rough
|$2,026
|$2,825
|$3,287
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet HHR SS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,980
|$5,844
|$6,954
|Clean
|$3,652
|$5,378
|$6,402
|Average
|$2,998
|$4,446
|$5,298
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,514
|$4,193
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet HHR LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,423
|$3,318
|$3,855
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,054
|$3,548
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,525
|$2,936
|Rough
|$1,427
|$1,995
|$2,324
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,666
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,453
|$2,819
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,028
|$2,333
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,603
|$1,846
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet HHR LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$2,972
|$3,453
|Clean
|$1,991
|$2,735
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,634
|$2,261
|$2,630
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,787
|$2,082
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,838
|$3,938
|$4,596
|Clean
|$2,604
|$3,624
|$4,231
|Average
|$2,137
|$2,996
|$3,501
|Rough
|$1,670
|$2,368
|$2,771