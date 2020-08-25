Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me

Bought my 2009 HHr in 4/10 and it has had more problems that all my cars I owned in 40 plus years. The pass. side power windows quit after about 4 weeks of ownership and the drivers side front and rear floors were wet. This water caused the wires to corrode and the ecm to go out which caused the windows to get no power. The dealer fixed this under good will. Then after that the dealer fixed another short and then after a time the key would not come out of the ignition. The dealer replaced the shifter and the ignition switch and that has corrected the problem. Since then I had to replace the battery and front brakes. All good now.

