Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    196,979 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,990

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    103,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,975

    $1,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    182,200 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,599

    $590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    104,893 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,343

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    165,309 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,200

    $391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    90,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    $481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    96,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LS

    103,981 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LS

    106,577 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    92,661 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    195,408 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LS

    98,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,295

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LS

    140,579 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    148,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    99,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LS

    160,867 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet HHR
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet HHR

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet HHR
Overall Consumer Rating
4.582 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Thank God for a good dealership
1badstroker,08/07/2011
Bought my 2009 HHr in 4/10 and it has had more problems that all my cars I owned in 40 plus years. The pass. side power windows quit after about 4 weeks of ownership and the drivers side front and rear floors were wet. This water caused the wires to corrode and the ecm to go out which caused the windows to get no power. The dealer fixed this under good will. Then after that the dealer fixed another short and then after a time the key would not come out of the ignition. The dealer replaced the shifter and the ignition switch and that has corrected the problem. Since then I had to replace the battery and front brakes. All good now.
Report abuse
