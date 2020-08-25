Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me
- 196,979 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990$847 Below Market
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
The used 2009 Chevrolet HHR in Laramie, WYOMING is ready for a new home. Age shouldn't matter for this SUV. It's a 4 cylinder Black SUV that helps make driving safer for the whole family. With 196,979 miles and priced at $2,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B49S503563
Stock: 3193C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 103,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,975$1,099 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23BX9S547728
Stock: 93934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 182,200 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,599$590 Below Market
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Real Good Looking HHR with ALLOY Wheels and maintenance done ready for years of good service for you, included is a 90 day warranty too. these get great gas mileage too. The front windshield is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior is clean and in good condition. The interior is clean and in good condition. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. Be an empire buyer today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B59S637353
Stock: 2439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,893 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,343
Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Only 104,882 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Chevrolet HHR boasts a Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, VICTORY RED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, INCLUDES (AP3) REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM (STD).*This Chevrolet HHR Features the Following Options *LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, BRIGHT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes bright chrome grille, outside mirrors, liftgate applique, door handles and roof-mounted side rails when equipped with (G63) roof-mounted side rails at an additional charge (Also includes (PY1) 16" (40.6 cm) chrome aluminum wheels. Not available with (R13) Sun and Fun Edition Package or (PDK) Sun and Wheel Package.) , TIRES, P215/55R16, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes 60/40 split-folding rear seat (STD), LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm). (STD), DOUBLE SILVER/SILVER ACCENT STRIPE, CARGO MAT, CARPETED REAR, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD).*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 23 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln, 7201 I-H 35 South, Georgetown, TX 78626 to claim your Chevrolet HHR!The Sales Staff at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown strive to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices to our customers. Call us today at (512)-930-6291 to speak with one of our knowledgeable sales representatives and schedule a test drive. We at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown, always attempt to maintain vehicles on our website with current photos. Some vehicles may not be available at time of posting to our website. Please feel free to call or email us for a telephone walk around from one of our knowledgeable sales professionals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B09S576915
Stock: B16183B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 165,309 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,200$391 Below Market
Cannon Motors - Silverdale / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B39S543679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$481 Below Market
Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Ossian - Ossian / Indiana
Great looking car! Must see!, Stock Number: T5946A, VIN Number: 3GNCA53VX9S611262, Style Name: LT 4Dr Wagon W/2LT, Make: Chevrolet, Model: HHR, Model Year: 2009, Type: Wagon, Vehicle Trim: LT, Exterior Color: Silver Ice Metallic, Body Type: Sport, Engine Description: 2.4L I4 16V, Fuel Type: Flex Fuel Vehicle, Fuel Induction: FI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated, Transmission: Automatic, Wheels Rims: Aluminum, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front, Compass, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Speed Sensitive, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Audio System: AM/FM, Premium Brand: Pioneer, Speakers: 7, Drivers Power: 8, Seating Capacity: 5, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Cloth, Folding: Flat, Center Console, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Power Outlets: 12V, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Windows: Power Windows, Satellite Communication: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Mats: Rear, Front, Shift Knob: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, NHTSA Passenger Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Driver Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Front Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Back Grade: Excellent, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Audio Security System, Theft-Deterrent System, Safety Locks, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Safety Stability Control, Driver and Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 39.6 Inches, Front Hip Room: 50.1 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 53.5 Inches, Front Leg Room: 40.6 Inches, Rear Head Room: 39.0 Inches, Rear Hip Room: 50.6 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 39.5 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 52.7 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 25.20 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 5, Length: 176.20 Inches, Width: 69.1 Inches, Height: 63.10 Inches, Wheelbase: 103.5 Inches, Ground Clearance: 6.3 Inches, Max Gross Vehicle Weight: 4173 Lbs., Curb Weight: 3208 Lbs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA53VX9S611262
Stock: T5946A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 96,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
Interstate Ford - Miamisburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. USB/AUX Ports, Non-Smoker, Local Trade, 16' Fascia Spoke Painted Sterling Silver Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe Sound, Low tire pressure warning, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, XM Radio. 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT Blue Flash Metallic Odometer is 40955 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B39S533122
Stock: 9S533122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 103,981 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
CarMax Raleigh - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B49S563823
Stock: 19245922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,577 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,900
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B59S643874
Stock: A4587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,661 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,998
CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B99S553889
Stock: 18424987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B29S618219
Stock: VIN8219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,408 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Mike Haggerty Buick GMC - Oak Lawn / Illinois
Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA53V29S639170
Stock: 190679A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
Local Trade!, 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Aqua Blue Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16 Chrome Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bright Chrome Appearance Package, Bright Chrome Grille, Fully automatic headlights, LT Package, Power driver seat.This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B39S586208
Stock: J206108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 98,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,295
Len Dudas Cadillac - Stevens Point / Wisconsin
WAS $7,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Wagon Under $30,000, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, INCLUDES (AP3) REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock and auxiliary input jack, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm). (STD). Chevrolet LS with Summit White exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Autocheck one owner! EXPERTS RAVE Consumer Guide Recommended Car. 'With 63 cubic feet, the HHR has as much total cargo capacity as the PT and, unlike in the Chrysler, you don't have to completely remove the rear seats.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUE Was $7,995. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $18,700*. WHY BUY FROM US Located in Stevens Point, WI, Len Dudas Motors is your source for new and used Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers, auto parts and service near Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visit our GM dealership in Wisconsin to check out our huge selection and amazing deals. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B19S622553
Stock: 0P084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 140,579 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
CaRite Garden City - Garden City / Michigan
Make sure to get your hands on this 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with a stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system before it's too late! This one's on the market for $4,995. Looking to buy a safer ls 4dr wagon? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 5 out of 5 stars. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its charming silver ice metallic exterior pairs well with the black interior. You won't believe the amazing sound quality from this vehicle's CD player and a MP3 player. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Carite Garden City, 27777 Ford Rd., Garden City, MI, 48135, Phone: (734) 427-1550, E-mail: keith.lang@carite.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B79S568496
Stock: KLGC481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME ON IN AND COME CHECK THIS OUT! THIS IS A 2 OWNER PERFECT BODY 2009 CHEVROLET HHR THIS IS A FWD Automatic 4-Spd w/Overdrive WITH A 4-Cyl 2.2 Liter ENGINE EQUIPPED WITH CD PLAYER DVD PLAYER ON STAR POWER SEAT POWER WINDOWS AND SO MUCH MORE.COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM,OR,97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B59S502258
Stock: 8795A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Reichard Buick GMC - Dayton / Ohio
This 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with 1lt has the 2.2 liter 4 cylinder engine. This HHR has a long list of features and options. This is a CARFAX listed vehicle with one previous owner and no accidents reported to CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B69S602935
Stock: 0517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 160,867 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B49S611191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
