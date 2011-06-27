Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,525
|$32,237
|$35,736
|Clean
|$24,370
|$29,633
|$32,751
|Average
|$20,060
|$24,427
|$26,779
|Rough
|$15,750
|$19,220
|$20,807
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,651
|$21,589
|$25,082
|Clean
|$14,379
|$19,846
|$22,986
|Average
|$11,836
|$16,359
|$18,795
|Rough
|$9,293
|$12,872
|$14,604
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,239
|$18,263
|$21,217
|Clean
|$12,163
|$16,788
|$19,444
|Average
|$10,012
|$13,838
|$15,899
|Rough
|$7,861
|$10,888
|$12,353
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Corvette Indy 500 Pace Car Replica 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,739
|$30,067
|$33,331
|Clean
|$22,729
|$27,639
|$30,546
|Average
|$18,709
|$22,783
|$24,976
|Rough
|$14,689
|$17,926
|$19,407
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Corvette Indy 500 Pace Car Replica 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,488
|$26,115
|$28,950
|Clean
|$19,742
|$24,006
|$26,531
|Average
|$16,250
|$19,788
|$21,694
|Rough
|$12,759
|$15,570
|$16,856
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Limited Edition Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,278
|$36,799
|$40,793
|Clean
|$27,818
|$33,827
|$37,384
|Average
|$22,898
|$27,883
|$30,568
|Rough
|$17,978
|$21,940
|$23,751