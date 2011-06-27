Estimated values
2009 Saturn Sky 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,962
|$8,477
|$9,483
|Clean
|$6,440
|$7,844
|$8,745
|Average
|$5,398
|$6,577
|$7,270
|Rough
|$4,355
|$5,310
|$5,795
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,604
|$9,162
|$10,201
|Clean
|$7,035
|$8,477
|$9,408
|Average
|$5,896
|$7,108
|$7,821
|Rough
|$4,757
|$5,739
|$6,234
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Sky Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,059
|$8,562
|$9,563
|Clean
|$6,530
|$7,922
|$8,819
|Average
|$5,473
|$6,643
|$7,331
|Rough
|$4,416
|$5,363
|$5,843
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,529
|$9,079
|$10,114
|Clean
|$6,965
|$8,401
|$9,327
|Average
|$5,838
|$7,044
|$7,754
|Rough
|$4,710
|$5,687
|$6,180
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Sky Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,137
|$8,650
|$9,655
|Clean
|$6,603
|$8,003
|$8,904
|Average
|$5,534
|$6,711
|$7,402
|Rough
|$4,465
|$5,418
|$5,900
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Sky Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,369
|$8,904
|$9,927
|Clean
|$6,817
|$8,238
|$9,154
|Average
|$5,713
|$6,908
|$7,610
|Rough
|$4,610
|$5,577
|$6,066