Estimated values
2013 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,376
|$14,065
|$16,370
|Clean
|$10,831
|$13,379
|$15,534
|Average
|$9,742
|$12,008
|$13,862
|Rough
|$8,652
|$10,636
|$12,191
Estimated values
2013 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,960
|$13,568
|$15,804
|Clean
|$10,435
|$12,906
|$14,997
|Average
|$9,385
|$11,583
|$13,383
|Rough
|$8,335
|$10,260
|$11,769
Estimated values
2013 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,789
|$14,503
|$16,831
|Clean
|$11,224
|$13,796
|$15,972
|Average
|$10,095
|$12,382
|$14,253
|Rough
|$8,966
|$10,967
|$12,534
Estimated values
2013 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,060
|$13,621
|$15,817
|Clean
|$10,531
|$12,957
|$15,010
|Average
|$9,471
|$11,629
|$13,394
|Rough
|$8,412
|$10,301
|$11,779