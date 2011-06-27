Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model X P100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,552
|$91,354
|$93,490
|Clean
|$87,570
|$89,316
|$91,356
|Average
|$83,605
|$85,242
|$87,088
|Rough
|$79,640
|$81,167
|$82,821
Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model X 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,853
|$68,322
|$70,058
|Clean
|$65,373
|$66,799
|$68,459
|Average
|$62,413
|$63,751
|$65,261
|Rough
|$59,453
|$60,704
|$62,063
Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model X 100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,161
|$80,754
|$82,642
|Clean
|$77,409
|$78,953
|$80,756
|Average
|$73,904
|$75,351
|$76,983
|Rough
|$70,400
|$71,749
|$73,211