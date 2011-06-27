  1. Home
2006 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,864$5,703$6,761
Clean$3,504$5,177$6,123
Average$2,785$4,127$4,849
Rough$2,065$3,076$3,575
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,040$3,243$3,930
Clean$1,850$2,944$3,560
Average$1,470$2,346$2,819
Rough$1,091$1,749$2,078
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,977$5,742$6,761
Clean$3,607$5,213$6,123
Average$2,866$4,155$4,849
Rough$2,126$3,097$3,575
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,817$2,836$3,418
Clean$1,648$2,574$3,096
Average$1,310$2,052$2,452
Rough$971$1,529$1,808
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,323$5,648$6,970
Clean$3,013$5,128$6,313
Average$2,395$4,087$4,999
Rough$1,776$3,046$3,686
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,471$6,517$7,696
Clean$4,055$5,916$6,971
Average$3,222$4,716$5,521
Rough$2,390$3,515$4,070
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi 4dr Sedan AWD w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,030$8,264$10,106
Clean$4,561$7,503$9,154
Average$3,625$5,980$7,249
Rough$2,688$4,457$5,344
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,979$3,115$3,764
Clean$1,794$2,828$3,409
Average$1,426$2,254$2,700
Rough$1,058$1,680$1,991
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi 4dr Sedan AWD w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,321$12,279$14,556
Clean$7,546$11,148$13,184
Average$5,997$8,885$10,441
Rough$4,447$6,623$7,698
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$2,889$3,458
Clean$1,721$2,623$3,132
Average$1,367$2,090$2,480
Rough$1,014$1,558$1,829
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX TR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,912$4,344$5,168
Clean$2,641$3,943$4,681
Average$2,099$3,143$3,707
Rough$1,556$2,343$2,733
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,833$2,670$3,152
Clean$1,662$2,424$2,855
Average$1,321$1,932$2,261
Rough$980$1,440$1,667
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,305$6,282$7,421
Clean$3,904$5,703$6,722
Average$3,102$4,546$5,323
Rough$2,301$3,388$3,925
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,120$5,927$6,970
Clean$3,737$5,381$6,313
Average$2,969$4,289$4,999
Rough$2,202$3,197$3,686
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,097$5,881$6,913
Clean$3,715$5,339$6,262
Average$2,952$4,256$4,959
Rough$2,189$3,172$3,656
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,256$6,280$7,445
Clean$3,860$5,701$6,744
Average$3,067$4,544$5,340
Rough$2,275$3,387$3,937
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,824$2,837$3,417
Clean$1,654$2,575$3,095
Average$1,315$2,053$2,451
Rough$975$1,530$1,807
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,097$5,881$6,913
Clean$3,715$5,339$6,262
Average$2,952$4,256$4,959
Rough$2,189$3,172$3,656
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,025$3,322$4,061
Clean$1,836$3,016$3,678
Average$1,459$2,404$2,913
Rough$1,082$1,792$2,148
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,275$6,318$7,493
Clean$3,877$5,736$6,787
Average$3,081$4,572$5,375
Rough$2,285$3,408$3,963
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,220$1,862$2,231
Clean$1,106$1,690$2,021
Average$879$1,347$1,600
Rough$652$1,004$1,180
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,654 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,575 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,654 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,575 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,654 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,575 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Subaru Impreza ranges from $975 to $3,417, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.