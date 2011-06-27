Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,864
|$5,703
|$6,761
|Clean
|$3,504
|$5,177
|$6,123
|Average
|$2,785
|$4,127
|$4,849
|Rough
|$2,065
|$3,076
|$3,575
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$3,243
|$3,930
|Clean
|$1,850
|$2,944
|$3,560
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,346
|$2,819
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,749
|$2,078
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,977
|$5,742
|$6,761
|Clean
|$3,607
|$5,213
|$6,123
|Average
|$2,866
|$4,155
|$4,849
|Rough
|$2,126
|$3,097
|$3,575
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,836
|$3,418
|Clean
|$1,648
|$2,574
|$3,096
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,052
|$2,452
|Rough
|$971
|$1,529
|$1,808
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,323
|$5,648
|$6,970
|Clean
|$3,013
|$5,128
|$6,313
|Average
|$2,395
|$4,087
|$4,999
|Rough
|$1,776
|$3,046
|$3,686
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,471
|$6,517
|$7,696
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,916
|$6,971
|Average
|$3,222
|$4,716
|$5,521
|Rough
|$2,390
|$3,515
|$4,070
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi 4dr Sedan AWD w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,030
|$8,264
|$10,106
|Clean
|$4,561
|$7,503
|$9,154
|Average
|$3,625
|$5,980
|$7,249
|Rough
|$2,688
|$4,457
|$5,344
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$3,115
|$3,764
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,828
|$3,409
|Average
|$1,426
|$2,254
|$2,700
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,680
|$1,991
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi 4dr Sedan AWD w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,321
|$12,279
|$14,556
|Clean
|$7,546
|$11,148
|$13,184
|Average
|$5,997
|$8,885
|$10,441
|Rough
|$4,447
|$6,623
|$7,698
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,889
|$3,458
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,623
|$3,132
|Average
|$1,367
|$2,090
|$2,480
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,558
|$1,829
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX TR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,912
|$4,344
|$5,168
|Clean
|$2,641
|$3,943
|$4,681
|Average
|$2,099
|$3,143
|$3,707
|Rough
|$1,556
|$2,343
|$2,733
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$2,670
|$3,152
|Clean
|$1,662
|$2,424
|$2,855
|Average
|$1,321
|$1,932
|$2,261
|Rough
|$980
|$1,440
|$1,667
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,305
|$6,282
|$7,421
|Clean
|$3,904
|$5,703
|$6,722
|Average
|$3,102
|$4,546
|$5,323
|Rough
|$2,301
|$3,388
|$3,925
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,120
|$5,927
|$6,970
|Clean
|$3,737
|$5,381
|$6,313
|Average
|$2,969
|$4,289
|$4,999
|Rough
|$2,202
|$3,197
|$3,686
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,097
|$5,881
|$6,913
|Clean
|$3,715
|$5,339
|$6,262
|Average
|$2,952
|$4,256
|$4,959
|Rough
|$2,189
|$3,172
|$3,656
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,256
|$6,280
|$7,445
|Clean
|$3,860
|$5,701
|$6,744
|Average
|$3,067
|$4,544
|$5,340
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,387
|$3,937
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,824
|$2,837
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,575
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,315
|$2,053
|$2,451
|Rough
|$975
|$1,530
|$1,807
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,097
|$5,881
|$6,913
|Clean
|$3,715
|$5,339
|$6,262
|Average
|$2,952
|$4,256
|$4,959
|Rough
|$2,189
|$3,172
|$3,656
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,025
|$3,322
|$4,061
|Clean
|$1,836
|$3,016
|$3,678
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,404
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,792
|$2,148
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,275
|$6,318
|$7,493
|Clean
|$3,877
|$5,736
|$6,787
|Average
|$3,081
|$4,572
|$5,375
|Rough
|$2,285
|$3,408
|$3,963
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,862
|$2,231
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,690
|$2,021
|Average
|$879
|$1,347
|$1,600
|Rough
|$652
|$1,004
|$1,180