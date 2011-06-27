  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,653$3,312
Clean$1,227$2,346$2,935
Average$900$1,733$2,182
Rough$572$1,119$1,428
2001 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,543$2,788$3,437
Clean$1,361$2,465$3,046
Average$998$1,821$2,264
Rough$634$1,176$1,482
2001 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,465$2,349$2,810
Clean$1,293$2,078$2,490
Average$948$1,535$1,851
Rough$603$991$1,212
2001 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,456$2,764$3,448
Clean$1,284$2,444$3,056
Average$941$1,805$2,271
Rough$598$1,166$1,487
FAQ

The value of a 2001 Toyota ECHO, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Toyota ECHO with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,346 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Toyota ECHO. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Toyota ECHO and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2001 Toyota ECHO is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.