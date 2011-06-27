Estimated values
2001 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,653
|$3,312
|Clean
|$1,227
|$2,346
|$2,935
|Average
|$900
|$1,733
|$2,182
|Rough
|$572
|$1,119
|$1,428
Estimated values
2001 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,788
|$3,437
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,465
|$3,046
|Average
|$998
|$1,821
|$2,264
|Rough
|$634
|$1,176
|$1,482
Estimated values
2001 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,349
|$2,810
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,078
|$2,490
|Average
|$948
|$1,535
|$1,851
|Rough
|$603
|$991
|$1,212
Estimated values
2001 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,764
|$3,448
|Clean
|$1,284
|$2,444
|$3,056
|Average
|$941
|$1,805
|$2,271
|Rough
|$598
|$1,166
|$1,487