Estimated values
2009 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,192
|$5,229
|$6,454
|Clean
|$2,925
|$4,802
|$5,924
|Average
|$2,389
|$3,948
|$4,863
|Rough
|$1,854
|$3,093
|$3,803
Estimated values
2009 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,565
|$4,148
|$5,102
|Clean
|$2,350
|$3,809
|$4,683
|Average
|$1,920
|$3,132
|$3,844
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,454
|$3,006