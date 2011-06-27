Estimated values
2001 Toyota Highlander V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,798
|$2,742
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,471
|$2,912
|Average
|$1,267
|$1,931
|$2,289
|Rough
|$913
|$1,390
|$1,666
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,272
|$2,634
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,048
|$2,380
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,600
|$1,871
|Rough
|$792
|$1,152
|$1,362
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Highlander V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,556
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,304
|$2,695
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,800
|$2,118
|Rough
|$872
|$1,296
|$1,542
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Highlander 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,578
|$3,038
|Clean
|$1,511
|$2,324
|$2,745
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,816
|$2,158
|Rough
|$851
|$1,307
|$1,571