Estimated values
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,198
|$11,412
|$13,180
|Clean
|$7,669
|$10,661
|$12,297
|Average
|$6,612
|$9,158
|$10,530
|Rough
|$5,555
|$7,656
|$8,764
Estimated values
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,390
|$13,072
|$15,097
|Clean
|$8,785
|$12,212
|$14,086
|Average
|$7,574
|$10,491
|$12,062
|Rough
|$6,363
|$8,770
|$10,039
Estimated values
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,947
|$12,457
|$14,386
|Clean
|$8,371
|$11,637
|$13,422
|Average
|$7,217
|$9,997
|$11,494
|Rough
|$6,063
|$8,357
|$9,566