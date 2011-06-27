  1. Home
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,266$2,204$2,718
Clean$1,113$1,944$2,397
Average$809$1,422$1,754
Rough$504$901$1,112
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$2,151$2,655
Clean$1,083$1,897$2,341
Average$787$1,388$1,713
Rough$490$880$1,086
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,113$1,862$2,270
Clean$979$1,642$2,002
Average$711$1,201$1,465
Rough$443$761$929
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,281$2,151$2,627
Clean$1,126$1,897$2,316
Average$818$1,388$1,695
Rough$510$880$1,074
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,300$2,133$2,590
Clean$1,144$1,881$2,284
Average$830$1,377$1,671
Rough$517$872$1,059
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,110$1,749$2,099
Clean$977$1,542$1,851
Average$709$1,129$1,355
Rough$442$715$859
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$1,766$2,064
Clean$1,077$1,557$1,820
Average$782$1,139$1,332
Rough$487$722$844
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$2,008$2,486
Clean$998$1,770$2,192
Average$725$1,296$1,605
Rough$451$821$1,017
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,375$2,268$2,758
Clean$1,209$2,000$2,432
Average$878$1,463$1,780
Rough$547$927$1,128
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,327$2,303$2,838
Clean$1,167$2,031$2,502
Average$848$1,486$1,832
Rough$528$942$1,161
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,212$2,157$2,672
Clean$1,066$1,902$2,356
Average$774$1,392$1,725
Rough$482$882$1,093
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,249$2,045$2,480
Clean$1,099$1,803$2,187
Average$798$1,320$1,601
Rough$497$836$1,014
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,091$1,689$2,016
Clean$960$1,489$1,778
Average$697$1,090$1,301
Rough$434$690$825
