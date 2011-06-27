Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,266
|$2,204
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,944
|$2,397
|Average
|$809
|$1,422
|$1,754
|Rough
|$504
|$901
|$1,112
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$2,151
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,897
|$2,341
|Average
|$787
|$1,388
|$1,713
|Rough
|$490
|$880
|$1,086
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,862
|$2,270
|Clean
|$979
|$1,642
|$2,002
|Average
|$711
|$1,201
|$1,465
|Rough
|$443
|$761
|$929
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,281
|$2,151
|$2,627
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,897
|$2,316
|Average
|$818
|$1,388
|$1,695
|Rough
|$510
|$880
|$1,074
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$2,133
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,881
|$2,284
|Average
|$830
|$1,377
|$1,671
|Rough
|$517
|$872
|$1,059
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,749
|$2,099
|Clean
|$977
|$1,542
|$1,851
|Average
|$709
|$1,129
|$1,355
|Rough
|$442
|$715
|$859
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,766
|$2,064
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,557
|$1,820
|Average
|$782
|$1,139
|$1,332
|Rough
|$487
|$722
|$844
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$2,008
|$2,486
|Clean
|$998
|$1,770
|$2,192
|Average
|$725
|$1,296
|$1,605
|Rough
|$451
|$821
|$1,017
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$2,268
|$2,758
|Clean
|$1,209
|$2,000
|$2,432
|Average
|$878
|$1,463
|$1,780
|Rough
|$547
|$927
|$1,128
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,303
|$2,838
|Clean
|$1,167
|$2,031
|$2,502
|Average
|$848
|$1,486
|$1,832
|Rough
|$528
|$942
|$1,161
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$2,157
|$2,672
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,902
|$2,356
|Average
|$774
|$1,392
|$1,725
|Rough
|$482
|$882
|$1,093
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$2,045
|$2,480
|Clean
|$1,099
|$1,803
|$2,187
|Average
|$798
|$1,320
|$1,601
|Rough
|$497
|$836
|$1,014
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Camry DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,091
|$1,689
|$2,016
|Clean
|$960
|$1,489
|$1,778
|Average
|$697
|$1,090
|$1,301
|Rough
|$434
|$690
|$825