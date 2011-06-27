Estimated values
2005 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,777
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,496
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,141
|$1,933
|$2,359
|Rough
|$796
|$1,370
|$1,679
Estimated values
2005 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,778
|$3,031
|$3,706
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,724
|$3,333
|Average
|$1,224
|$2,109
|$2,587
|Rough
|$854
|$1,495
|$1,841