Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,885
|$19,500
|$21,736
|Clean
|$14,551
|$17,888
|$19,879
|Average
|$11,883
|$14,665
|$16,164
|Rough
|$9,215
|$11,443
|$12,449
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Indy Pace Car Edition 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,330
|$26,183
|$29,185
|Clean
|$19,539
|$24,019
|$26,691
|Average
|$15,956
|$19,692
|$21,703
|Rough
|$12,374
|$15,364
|$16,715
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Ron Fellows Edition Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,532
|$30,114
|$33,568
|Clean
|$22,472
|$27,625
|$30,699
|Average
|$18,352
|$22,648
|$24,962
|Rough
|$14,232
|$17,671
|$19,225
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,403
|$22,591
|$25,181
|Clean
|$16,858
|$20,724
|$23,029
|Average
|$13,767
|$16,990
|$18,726
|Rough
|$10,676
|$13,256
|$14,422
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,018
|$29,482
|$32,863
|Clean
|$22,001
|$27,046
|$30,055
|Average
|$17,967
|$22,173
|$24,438
|Rough
|$13,933
|$17,300
|$18,822