Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288/468 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Torque
|400 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Front track
|62.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|174.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3199 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3711 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|52.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Rear track
|60.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|P285/35R Z tires
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,445
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
