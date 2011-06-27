  1. Home
Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,445
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,445
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,445
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,445
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,445
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
Gross weight3711 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height49.1 in.
EPA interior volume52.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Exterior Colors
  • Millennium Yellow
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Precision Red
  • Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Machine Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • LeMans Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Steel Gray
  • Red
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,445
P285/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,445
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
