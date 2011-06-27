  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,535
See Corvette Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,535
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,535
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,535
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,535
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length179.7 in.
Curb weight3210 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Exterior Colors
  • Millennium Yellow
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Spiral Gray Metallic
  • 50th Anniversary Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Electron Blue Metallic
  • Speedway White
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Light Oak
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,535
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
P275/40R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,535
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,535
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Corvette Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles