Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,430
|$14,102
|$16,167
|Clean
|$9,297
|$12,601
|$14,439
|Average
|$7,033
|$9,600
|$10,983
|Rough
|$4,768
|$6,599
|$7,527
2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,892
|$16,080
|$18,434
|Clean
|$10,601
|$14,369
|$16,464
|Average
|$8,019
|$10,946
|$12,523
|Rough
|$5,437
|$7,524
|$8,582
2001 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,387
|$16,748
|$19,201
|Clean
|$11,042
|$14,966
|$17,149
|Average
|$8,353
|$11,401
|$13,044
|Rough
|$5,663
|$7,837
|$8,939