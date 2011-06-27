Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,135
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,898
|$2,297
|Average
|$857
|$1,422
|$1,727
|Rough
|$561
|$947
|$1,156
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$2,334
|$2,773
|Clean
|$1,346
|$2,074
|$2,467
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,555
|$1,854
|Rough
|$655
|$1,035
|$1,241
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$2,163
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,147
|$1,922
|$2,339
|Average
|$852
|$1,440
|$1,758
|Rough
|$558
|$959
|$1,177
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,143
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,130
|$1,905
|$2,321
|Average
|$840
|$1,427
|$1,744
|Rough
|$550
|$950
|$1,167
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$2,078
|$2,499
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,846
|$2,223
|Average
|$852
|$1,384
|$1,671
|Rough
|$557
|$921
|$1,118
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,359
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,097
|$2,492
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,571
|$1,873
|Rough
|$663
|$1,046
|$1,254