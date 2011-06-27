Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport
Features & Specs
|LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
|LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
|LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
|LT Fleet 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
The least-expensive 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is the 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,370.
Other versions include:
- LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,505
- LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,370
- LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,155
- LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,985
The Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is offered in the following submodels: Captiva Sport SUV. Available styles include LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
