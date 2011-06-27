  1. Home
List Price Range
Not Available

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

    Features & Specs

    LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV features & specs
    LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    180 hp @ 6700 rpm
    LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS features & specs
    LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    180 hp @ 6700 rpm
    LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS features & specs
    LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    180 hp @ 6700 rpm
    LT Fleet 4dr SUV features & specs
    LT Fleet 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    180 hp @ 6700 rpm
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Captiva Sport a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2015 Captiva Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Captiva Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Captiva Sport gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Captiva Sport has 29.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Captiva Sport. Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Captiva Sport reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Captiva Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Captiva Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Captiva Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2015 Captiva Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

    The least-expensive 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is the 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,370.

    Other versions include:

    • LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,505
    • LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,370
    • LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,155
    • LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,985
    What are the different models of Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Captiva Sport, the next question is, which Captiva Sport model is right for you? Captiva Sport variants include LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Captiva Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is offered in the following submodels: Captiva Sport SUV. Available styles include LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

