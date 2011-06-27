Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,104
|$18,849
|$20,853
|Clean
|$15,179
|$17,756
|$19,611
|Average
|$13,329
|$15,569
|$17,127
|Rough
|$11,478
|$13,383
|$14,643
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,628
|$14,102
|$15,897
|Clean
|$10,960
|$13,285
|$14,950
|Average
|$9,624
|$11,649
|$13,056
|Rough
|$8,288
|$10,013
|$11,163
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,002
|$17,994
|$20,168
|Clean
|$14,140
|$16,951
|$18,967
|Average
|$12,416
|$14,863
|$16,564
|Rough
|$10,692
|$12,776
|$14,162
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,038
|$16,670
|$18,589
|Clean
|$13,231
|$15,704
|$17,481
|Average
|$11,618
|$13,770
|$15,267
|Rough
|$10,005
|$11,836
|$13,053
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,276
|$13,824
|$15,669
|Clean
|$10,629
|$13,023
|$14,736
|Average
|$9,333
|$11,419
|$12,869
|Rough
|$8,037
|$9,816
|$11,003
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,734
|$15,379
|$17,300
|Clean
|$12,003
|$14,487
|$16,269
|Average
|$10,539
|$12,703
|$14,208
|Rough
|$9,076
|$10,920
|$12,148