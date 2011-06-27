Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,006
|$14,224
|$16,368
|Clean
|$10,317
|$13,325
|$15,305
|Average
|$8,938
|$11,526
|$13,181
|Rough
|$7,559
|$9,727
|$11,056
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,050
|$13,046
|$15,041
|Clean
|$9,421
|$12,221
|$14,065
|Average
|$8,162
|$10,571
|$12,113
|Rough
|$6,903
|$8,921
|$10,160
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,196
|$15,484
|$17,678
|Clean
|$11,432
|$14,505
|$16,531
|Average
|$9,904
|$12,546
|$14,236
|Rough
|$8,377
|$10,588
|$11,941
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,111
|$16,812
|$19,279
|Clean
|$12,290
|$15,749
|$18,028
|Average
|$10,648
|$13,623
|$15,525
|Rough
|$9,005
|$11,497
|$13,023
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,002
|$17,502
|$19,844
|Clean
|$13,125
|$16,395
|$18,556
|Average
|$11,371
|$14,182
|$15,980
|Rough
|$9,618
|$11,968
|$13,404
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,733
|$12,781
|$14,808
|Clean
|$9,124
|$11,973
|$13,847
|Average
|$7,904
|$10,356
|$11,924
|Rough
|$6,685
|$8,740
|$10,002