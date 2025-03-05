Everything New With the Subaru Forester, Crosstrek and More in 2025

2025 Subaru Ascent

For 2025, Subaru has eliminated the base Ascent, and the lineup now starts with the Ascent Premium. It does offer more features than the previous base model but also raised the entry point for the SUV to $40,330, including the $1,420 destination charge. Other changes include standard safety equipment like emergency lane keeping assistance (which can intervene if needed), blind-spot warning, lane change assistance, rear cross-traffic alert and Emergency Stop Assist, which will halt the car if the driver is unresponsive while adaptive cruise control is in use. There are also new USB charge ports in the third row. Premium trims can now add a Convenience package that includes a powered liftgate, keyless entry (with push-button start), an auto-dimming mirror and reverse automatic braking.

Limited trims get a surround-view monitor, Cabin Connect (which amplifies the driver’s voice through the speakers), power-folding side mirrors, a power moonroof, Subaru’s 11.6-inch center touchscreen, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also a new Bronze Edition for the Limited trim, which adds bronze finishes to the side cladding, front intake cover and wheels. The same hue is applied to the stitching inside and the steering wheel inserts. If you’d prefer something darker, Subaru has a new Onyx Edition for Touring trims that does just about the same thing in black, with black and green stitching on the wheel and silver stitching for the rest of the interior.

2025 Subaru BRZ

The 2025 Subaru BRZ gets a new Series.Purple special edition. As the name implies, the new Galaxy Purple Pearl paint is the main theme. The car will also only see 500 production units. Subaru also paints the 18-inch wheels silver and adds gray leather accents and stitching to the interior. Further changes include an STI start button and shift knob, chassis brace and short shifter. Changes are rounded off with gray stitching on the shift boot.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek

2025 sees no major changes to the Crosstrek, but that's only because 2024 brought a redesign, as well as the introduction of a new Wilderness trim with more ground clearance, X-Mode off-road software, upgraded Yokohama Geolandar tires, a beefier transmission for enhanced towing capacity (up to 3,500 pounds) and more. The rest of the lineup still offers two four-cylinder engines complemented with standard all-wheel drive. There's also a new infotainment system, which brought the model up to speed with the rest of Subaru's lineup. However, 2026 will bring a new Crosstrek Hybrid, which will take advantage of the same hybrid system from the larger Forester. That should translate to increased efficiency and a little more zip in the Crosstrek's step.