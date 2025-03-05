- Subaru debuts a new Forester Hybrid.
- Subaru's lone sports car gets new colors and exciting new track-oriented trims.
- The automaker's biggest sedan enters its final model year.
Everything New With the Subaru Forester, Crosstrek and More in 2025
Subaru's lineup is full of changes for 2025, and we're here to break them all down for you.
Subaru’s vast lineup of sports cars, SUVs, crossovers and now hybrids expands and evolves in new ways for the 2025 model year. There’s a new hybrid version of the Forester as well as new special editions, exciting paint choices and new looks. Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about each model in the 2025 Subaru lineup, as well as what’s new, and what isn’t, for each.
2025 Subaru Ascent
For 2025, Subaru has eliminated the base Ascent, and the lineup now starts with the Ascent Premium. It does offer more features than the previous base model but also raised the entry point for the SUV to $40,330, including the $1,420 destination charge. Other changes include standard safety equipment like emergency lane keeping assistance (which can intervene if needed), blind-spot warning, lane change assistance, rear cross-traffic alert and Emergency Stop Assist, which will halt the car if the driver is unresponsive while adaptive cruise control is in use. There are also new USB charge ports in the third row. Premium trims can now add a Convenience package that includes a powered liftgate, keyless entry (with push-button start), an auto-dimming mirror and reverse automatic braking.
Limited trims get a surround-view monitor, Cabin Connect (which amplifies the driver’s voice through the speakers), power-folding side mirrors, a power moonroof, Subaru’s 11.6-inch center touchscreen, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also a new Bronze Edition for the Limited trim, which adds bronze finishes to the side cladding, front intake cover and wheels. The same hue is applied to the stitching inside and the steering wheel inserts. If you’d prefer something darker, Subaru has a new Onyx Edition for Touring trims that does just about the same thing in black, with black and green stitching on the wheel and silver stitching for the rest of the interior.
2025 Subaru BRZ
The 2025 Subaru BRZ gets a new Series.Purple special edition. As the name implies, the new Galaxy Purple Pearl paint is the main theme. The car will also only see 500 production units. Subaru also paints the 18-inch wheels silver and adds gray leather accents and stitching to the interior. Further changes include an STI start button and shift knob, chassis brace and short shifter. Changes are rounded off with gray stitching on the shift boot.
2025 Subaru Crosstrek
2025 sees no major changes to the Crosstrek, but that's only because 2024 brought a redesign, as well as the introduction of a new Wilderness trim with more ground clearance, X-Mode off-road software, upgraded Yokohama Geolandar tires, a beefier transmission for enhanced towing capacity (up to 3,500 pounds) and more. The rest of the lineup still offers two four-cylinder engines complemented with standard all-wheel drive. There's also a new infotainment system, which brought the model up to speed with the rest of Subaru's lineup. However, 2026 will bring a new Crosstrek Hybrid, which will take advantage of the same hybrid system from the larger Forester. That should translate to increased efficiency and a little more zip in the Crosstrek's step.
2025 Subaru Forester
The 2025 Subaru Forester is new this year, but a lot of the changes are hard to spot. Subaru did do a rather subtle redesign, expressed in a slightly updated look both inside and out. Speaking of the interior, the Forester's insides now benefit from the most current Subaru 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen display. The Forester's engine is largely unchanged, but it does benefit from a new steering rack, which Subaru says shares some parts with the zestier WRX. There's also a new foot-activated tailgate on the options list.
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid
Subaru's Forester is no longer a purely internal combustion engine vehicle as of 2025 thanks to the introduction of a new Forester Hybrid. It gets the same fundamentals as its 2025 gasoline-powered twin, including the new infotainment, updated body and new steering rack. Under the hood, things are a little different. Subaru's long-standing flat-four is paired with two electric motors, one for the wheels and the other serving as a generator. Power is fed to the motors via a 1.1-kilowatt-hour battery, with combined output totaling 194 horsepower, or 14 more hp than a non-hybrid Forester.
2025 Subaru Impreza
Like its lifted hatchback twin, the Crosstrek, the Subaru Impreza sees no major changes in 2025 following a 2024 redesign. That included the discontinuation of the Impreza sedan, leaving the hatchback as the sole body style. Subaru also brought in its latest 11.6-inch center screen, and a new RS model brings in a more powerful 182 horsepower four-cylinder. Other changes consisted of aesthetic updates and new driver aids as standard.
2025 Subaru Legacy
Subaru doesn't change the Legacy much because production is set to end this year. However, Subaru did add a new moonroof, a driver distraction mitigation system, an 11.6-inch screen and a heated steering wheel to Limited trims.
2025 Subaru Outback
While Subaru has no intention of discontinuing its long-running Outback SUV, it does mirror the Legacy in other ways. Namely, the 2025 model year changes are identical to the Legacy's, with a new moonroof, a driver distraction mitigation system, an 11.6-inch screen, and a heated steering wheel added to Outback Limited trims.
The 2026 Outback should bring much more meaningful changes. For one, Subaru looks to be ditching what's left of the Outback's station wagon roots in favor of a much more SUV-shaped body. In addition to the Outback's usual run of trims and standard features, like all-wheel drive, we expect a hybrid version to debut next year. Off-road and outdoors enthusiasts can also expect the Wilderness model to make a return. Inside, the Outback should get a new interior with a new infotainment screen that already looks light-years ahead of its current vertical tablet-style unit.
2025 Subaru Solterra EV
2025's updates to the Solterra are all about the money. Subaru made some big price cuts to the EV, reducing the base price by $6,500 to $39,915, including destination. Limited pricing also fell by $6,500, while Touring trims see a $7,000 price cut. There's also a new Onyx Edition, which brings a black front underguard, wheels, windshield pillars and door trim, roof and roof spoiler to complement a pair of gloss black interior door accents.
2025 Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX gets a new performance-focused tS trim. The tS adds a host of track-focused upgrades to the sedan, including larger Brembo brakes; STI-tuned steering, suspension, and throttle mapping; and a host of styling touches. Subaru also fitted adaptive dampers, and all modes are stiffer than the ones found on the WRX GT, the trim the adaptive dampers were previously exclusive to.
Other changes focus more on safety than speed (though the new Galaxy Purple paint fits into neither category). Subaru's suite of EyeSight driver assistance and safety features is now standard on all trims, including its driver distraction mitigation system and the new Emergency Stop Assist feature. Meanwhile, GT and tS models get standard emergency lane-keep assistance.
There's more, too. Subaru fits a fully digital 12.3-inch dash to the GT and tS, as well as new wheels for GT and Limited models, which also see accented suede dashes with red stitching. WRX badging goes red for all trims, and the WRX logo is now embossed into the headrests for Premium and GT trims.