2026 Lucid Air Gets More Range and Tesla Supercharger Access
All Lucid Air models get access to the Tesla Supercharger network beginning July 31
The 2026 Lucid Air gets a small range bump in its midlevel Touring trim, going from an EPA-estimated 406 miles up to 431 miles. All Lucid Airs will also get access to the Tesla Supercharger network, though they'll need a North American Charging Standard adapter first. Lucid will sell you an approved adapter for $220 plus tax.
The Air can charge at Tesla Superchargers (V3 and above) at a maximum rate of 50 kW, gaining as much as 200 miles in an hour of charging. That's not lightning fast, but the sheer volume of Superchargers available makes this an appealing improvement to Lucid Air ownership.
Air owners can initiate Supercharger charging with the Lucid app. You'll need to add a credit card to your Lucid Wallet for charging.
Lucid upgraded the air-conditioning compressor on all 2026 Airs, which should improve how quickly (and quietly) the car cools down. That's good news, because we found the air conditioning in our One-Year Road Test Lucid Air to be both noisy and unimpressive.
Power-adjustable, heated and cooled front seats are now standard issue on the top-trim Lucid Air Grand Touring. They remain an available upgrade on the entry-level Lucid Air Pure and the Touring. A portable charging cord is also now standard on all Air models.
Gaining access to the Tesla Supercharger network is a big win for the Lucid Air ownership experience. That, along with regular software updates, has made the Air one of our favorite luxury electric vehicles. Its impressive range doesn't hurt its case either.