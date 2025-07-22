2026 Lucid Air Gets More Range and Tesla Supercharger Access

The 2026 Lucid Air gets a small range bump in its midlevel Touring trim, going from an EPA-estimated 406 miles up to 431 miles. All Lucid Airs will also get access to the Tesla Supercharger network, though they'll need a North American Charging Standard adapter first. Lucid will sell you an approved adapter for $220 plus tax.

The Air can charge at Tesla Superchargers (V3 and above) at a maximum rate of 50 kW, gaining as much as 200 miles in an hour of charging. That's not lightning fast, but the sheer volume of Superchargers available makes this an appealing improvement to Lucid Air ownership.

Air owners can initiate Supercharger charging with the Lucid app. You'll need to add a credit card to your Lucid Wallet for charging.