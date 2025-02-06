- The new second-generation Subaru Forester Wilderness is here.
- Like the previous version, it packs some upgraded hardware for off-roading and a more rugged design.
- Unfortunately, Subaru is not offering its new hybrid powertrain on this model, at least for now.
2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness First Look: Just as Rugged as Before
No need to fix what isn't broken
After Subaru's massive success with the last generation Forester Wildnerness, it was all but guaranteed that the company would bring back the popular off-road-ready trim for round two. That's why the 2026 Forester Wilderness is exactly what you’d expect: It packs the same visual tweaks and off-road improvements that we saw in its predecessor, which should make it a winner yet again.
Just like with the previous Forester Wilderness, the new version is more rugged than the standard SUV, both in its aesthetics and its off-road capability. The Forester Wilderness has 9.3 inches of ground clearance, thanks to longer coil springs and shock absorbers. Compared to last year's model, the new Wilderness' off-road numbers are otherwise unchanged for the most part. That means the same approach angle of 23.5 degrees and departure angle of 25.5 degrees.
To give all of that some context, the Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition, which is a similar off-road-inspired SUV, doesn’t quite have the specs to match. The Toyota has just 8.1 inches of ground clearance, way down compared to the Forester. Similarly, the approach and departure angles are only 18 degrees and 20 degrees, respectively. The RAV4 isn’t exactly anyone’s first choice for going off-road, but it does help prove the point that Subaru is putting some actual capability behind its Wilderness models.
The Forester's Symmetrical AWD system and X-Mode combine to tackle difficult terrain. When it comes to power, the Wilderness uses the same engine as the rest of the Forester lineup: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Unfortunately, the new hybrid powertrain is not available in the Wilderness, at least for now.
All around, the Wilderness is set apart from other Foresters thanks to gold accents — the signature color on all of Subaru's Wilderness models. Subaru continues the theme inside with gold accents on the steering wheel, shifter, and various parts of the dashboard. It looks a bit like somebody got carried away with spray paint, but at least it’s more fun than the usual sea of black plastic.
When it comes to tech, the Wilderness offers an 11.6-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the first time, Subaru is also offering a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well. We haven’t put the latter to use in the real world yet, but we can say with certainty that the touchscreen is not our favorite. Not only is it prone to lagging, but the graphics are odd and cartoonish.
The last Forester Wilderness was a huge hit because it packed the right combo of looks and capability. Subaru made the right move in keeping that combo the same this time around, which should make this generation a winner too.