2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness First Look: Just as Rugged as Before

To give all of that some context, the Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition, which is a similar off-road-inspired SUV, doesn’t quite have the specs to match. The Toyota has just 8.1 inches of ground clearance, way down compared to the Forester. Similarly, the approach and departure angles are only 18 degrees and 20 degrees, respectively. The RAV4 isn’t exactly anyone’s first choice for going off-road, but it does help prove the point that Subaru is putting some actual capability behind its Wilderness models.

The Forester's Symmetrical AWD system and X-Mode combine to tackle difficult terrain. When it comes to power, the Wilderness uses the same engine as the rest of the Forester lineup: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Unfortunately, the new hybrid powertrain is not available in the Wilderness, at least for now.

All around, the Wilderness is set apart from other Foresters thanks to gold accents — the signature color on all of Subaru's Wilderness models. Subaru continues the theme inside with gold accents on the steering wheel, shifter, and various parts of the dashboard. It looks a bit like somebody got carried away with spray paint, but at least it’s more fun than the usual sea of black plastic.