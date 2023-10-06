- The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE starts at $29,825 with destination — up $215 from last year's base model.
- Changes are largely focused on the Woodland Edition, which gets new colors and a standard roof rack.
- The Woodland Edition is hybrid-only and starts at $36,045.
2024 Toyota RAV4 Adds New Color and Updates Woodland Edition
Toyota adds just a smidgeon more flair to the 2024 RAV4 with some new colors and equipment
Toyota has announced pricing and other details for the 2024 RAV4, which include stylish new color combos, upgrades to the Woodland Edition trim, and a slight price increase. The entry-level RAV4 LE starts at $29,825 with destination — $215 more expensive than last year’s model. Other noteworthy trims include the off-road-oriented Adventure ($36,020) and all-terrain TRD Off-Road ($39,445). The outdoorsy, hybrid-only Woodland Edition also returns, starting at $36,045.
You’ll find the olive Army Green color available for several Toyota vehicles, but 2024 marks its first appearance on the RAV4's options list. Buyers can spec a fully green Adventure or TRD Off-Road model, while those considering a Woodland Edition can select a body in Army Green or Ice Cap (white), both with a Midnight Black roof. Selecting one of these two-tone paint jobs will run you $500.
Other changes to the Woodland Edition include a new “activity mount” — Toyota's name for a roof rack with crossbars — that you can use to mount your bike rack, cargo carrier or other accessory. The trim is also available with a new $925 Weather package that adds heated front seats, a leather steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers.
While the majority of 2024's changes are focused on fleshing out the Woodland Edition, other trims are still just as enticing, as prices have remained relatively flat. The 2024 RAV4 will be arriving in dealerships late this year.
Edmunds says
You won’t hear us making a stink about automakers introducing more interesting shades for popular cars. Grayscale is out, and color is in. We’re glad to see Toyota make the Woodland Edition a little more outdoor-ready by adding crossbars as standard.