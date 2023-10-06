Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. 2024 Toyota RAV4 Adds New Color and Updates Woodland Edition

2024 Toyota RAV4 Adds New Color and Updates Woodland Edition

Toyota adds just a smidgeon more flair to the 2024 RAV4 with some new colors and equipment

2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition front
  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
  • The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE starts at $29,825 with destination — up $215 from last year's base model.
  • Changes are largely focused on the Woodland Edition, which gets new colors and a standard roof rack.
  • The Woodland Edition is hybrid-only and starts at $36,045.

Toyota has announced pricing and other details for the 2024 RAV4, which include stylish new color combos, upgrades to the Woodland Edition trim, and a slight price increase. The entry-level RAV4 LE starts at $29,825 with destination — $215 more expensive than last year’s model. Other noteworthy trims include the off-road-oriented Adventure ($36,020) and all-terrain TRD Off-Road ($39,445). The outdoorsy, hybrid-only Woodland Edition also returns, starting at $36,045.

You’ll find the olive Army Green color available for several Toyota vehicles, but 2024 marks its first appearance on the RAV4's options list. Buyers can spec a fully green Adventure or TRD Off-Road model, while those considering a Woodland Edition can select a body in Army Green or Ice Cap (white), both with a Midnight Black roof. Selecting one of these two-tone paint jobs will run you $500.

2024 Toyota RAV4 interior

Other changes to the Woodland Edition include a new “activity mount” — Toyota's name for a roof rack with crossbars — that you can use to mount your bike rack, cargo carrier or other accessory. The trim is also available with a new $925 Weather package that adds heated front seats, a leather steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers.

While the majority of 2024's changes are focused on fleshing out the Woodland Edition, other trims are still just as enticing, as prices have remained relatively flat. The 2024 RAV4 will be arriving in dealerships late this year.

Edmunds says

You won’t hear us making a stink about automakers introducing more interesting shades for popular cars. Grayscale is out, and color is in. We’re glad to see Toyota make the Woodland Edition a little more outdoor-ready by adding crossbars as standard.

2024 Toyota RAV4 profile
Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Chevrolet Silverado
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Polestar 2: Increased Range
Shop Now at Polestar.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 

Related information

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Recent automotive news

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended

Other models