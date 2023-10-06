2024 Toyota RAV4 Adds New Color and Updates Woodland Edition

Toyota has announced pricing and other details for the 2024 RAV4, which include stylish new color combos, upgrades to the Woodland Edition trim, and a slight price increase. The entry-level RAV4 LE starts at $29,825 with destination — $215 more expensive than last year’s model. Other noteworthy trims include the off-road-oriented Adventure ($36,020) and all-terrain TRD Off-Road ($39,445). The outdoorsy, hybrid-only Woodland Edition also returns, starting at $36,045.

You’ll find the olive Army Green color available for several Toyota vehicles, but 2024 marks its first appearance on the RAV4's options list. Buyers can spec a fully green Adventure or TRD Off-Road model, while those considering a Woodland Edition can select a body in Army Green or Ice Cap (white), both with a Midnight Black roof. Selecting one of these two-tone paint jobs will run you $500.