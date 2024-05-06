2025 Subaru Forester First Drive: Why Reinvent the Wheel?

What about off-roading?

The Forester is still one of the capable small crossover SUVs where the pavement ends. For 2025, Subaru’s X-Mode all-wheel-drive software is more widely available; only the base model does without it. The X-Mode drive modes are useful depending on terrain (Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud) and will noticeably change the all-wheel-drive system’s behavior to help you out when you need extra traction in slippery conditions. As before, the Forester has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which we found to be enough for the majority of light-duty off-road obstacles. More than anything, the Forester’s off-road capability is limited by its all-season tires, which quickly give up when things get too slippery. Expect an upcoming Forester Wilderness to remedy that.

How comfortable is the Forester?

The Forester’s new seats do a lot more than hold you in. They also feel more supportive than previous iterations. Lots of adjustability means just about anyone can get comfortable. The story is largely the same in the back. While the 2025 Forester’s back seats aren’t as heavily revised as the fronts, there's plenty of room for adults and children alike.

The Forester’s ride never feels too soft or too stiff. Off-road, the suspension does a good job of keeping out most unwanted impacts, but occupants will still feel the trail under them. Crucially, the Forester is not so numb that it’s difficult to tell what’s happening under the tires. This is also true on paved surfaces, and while most big road imperfections are still there, a lot of the little stuff gets filtered out. Combine this with the SUV’s much quieter interior and it feels like you could spend hours at the wheel without much issue.